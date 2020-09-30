Forty-five positive results were returned from 387 COVID-19 tests conducted by the Department of Public Health and Social Services and their partners.

Forty-three of those are confirmed cases, and two are probable cases, according to the Joint Information Center. Of the 45 cases, 24 cases were identified through contact tracing.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 2,488 since testing started in March.

There have been 49 deaths - the 48th and 49th announced on Wednesday.

There are 617 cases in active isolation, and 1,822 people have completed isolation.

Of the total cases, 2,215 are classified as civilians and 273 are military service members.

49th COVID-19-related fatality reported

At about 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday, a 70-year-old patient at the Guam Memorial Hospital with underlying health conditions compounded by COVID-19, died.

He was admitted to GMH on Aug. 30 and was a known COVID case.

“With each passing, we are reminded just how fragile life can be. We should never take each day for granted. Let’s take this time to reach out to family and loved ones to check up on them and see how they are doing. COVID-19 can be isolating, but we must remember that we are not alone,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “To his family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I offer our deepest condolences. In this difficult time, I hope you find comfort from the outpouring of support from the community.”