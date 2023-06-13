By Shane Tenorio Healy

shane@postguam.com

A man charged on suspicion of cutting wires on a power pole allegedly claimed he had permission from the Guam Power Authority.

On Thursday, officers were dispatched to a Dededo store after Beau Rengulbai, 45, reportedly was "cutting the wire attached to a power pole in front of the establishment," stated a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The reporting person said he had asked Rengulbai, "Hey man, are you stealing that power line?" and the suspect allegedly responded, "Yes I am."

Upon locating Rengulbai, officers noticed wire cutters close by, along with a bag containing approximately 150 feet of copper wire and a resealable plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine.

When interviewed, Rengulbai told an officer, "Yes sir, I did that yesterday and I am finishing it up today," and, "No one told me it was wrong, sir, so I am just taking it," according to the complaint.

He allegedly claimed he had permission to take the wire from GPA.

Rengulbai was charged with damaging, stealing or receiving stolen government generators, telephones or emergency utility equipment as a second-degree felony, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

If convicted on the charges he faces up to 15 years in prison, the Office of the Attorney General's stated in its potential jail time report.

Rengulbai was turned over to the Department of Corrections on $5,000 cash bail.