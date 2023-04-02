The 45th Island Wide Science Fair held at the University of Guam brought island youth from schools all around, even from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to compete.

The students The Guam Daily Post spoke with the morning of the annual event, held Saturday, were humbled to be surrounded by what they agreed was “competition.”

For Mikhayla Marquez, an eighth grade student at Luis P. Untalan Middle School, this was her second science fair competition to participate in. She placed third in her previous attempt.

“I wish to expand in my project because I am interested in the (science, technology, engineering and math) field as careers,” said Marquez, whose science fair project was centered on ecology, titled “The Real Dill,” to determine a sustainable method for planting.

“My STEM (club) – I am president – and we are very involved in sustainable ways of planting. I’d like to apply that to my project and out there in my personal life,” Marquez told the Post.

For more than a month, “The Real Dill” science project looked at planting dill using three sustainable planting methods: hydroponics, aquaponics and soil-based. She said of the three, the herb thrived best with aquaponics.

“I believe since Guam is an island and we can’t grow many things, this is a good way to start, especially with herbs and scallions,” she said.

Going into the competition she applied what she experienced at her schoolwide science fair to prepare, she said.

Although she believed she would do well in the fair, admittedly, she was a little nervous about the competition.

Erosion

Abigail Lopez, also in the eighth grade at UMS, participated this year as well. It was her second fair. She was hooked on the project she submitted at the schoolwide fair in early March, and built on it for the islandwide competition.

“If we use two bottles, one with soil and one with grass, the soil bottle will release more water and the grass would prevent the erosion from happening because the roots are used as a way of stability, so it kind of ties together to prevent soil loss,” she explained.

Her project, which also involved plants and soil, aimed to answer a problem Guam is faced with: erosion. It's something that hits home for the middle school student. Lopez told the Post that her home is located in an area where it floods a lot.

She said that’s the real motive behind why she chose to do her project on erosion.

The Island Wide Science Fair was the first in-person competition for Lopez, who felt a bit more pressure the morning of the event.

“With the new science fair – the face-to-face – it adds more pressure, but it builds up the nerve to talk in front of people because I have social anxieties. So it's sort of hard for me to speak without getting nervous,” she told the Post.

“I believe I will be trying to participate in future events like this but it depends on how I feel about this one because I am kind of nervous because of all the private schools,” she added.

Like the two middle schoolers, the pressure was on for Saipan International School senior Lindsay Tai, who flew in from the CNMI to participate in the fair as part of winning the science fair in the CNMI three weeks ago.

“I have always wanted to come to Guam. This is my first time in Guam. I think winning the Saipan (fair) gave me this wonderful opportunity to come out here and compete in Guam and see all these wonderful people with their brilliant projects. It’s been pretty inspiring to be here on Guam,” she told the Post.

Even coming off a win, she too was a bit nervous about the competition.

“Seeing all these people with these brilliant projects, but I just want to do my best,” she said.

Her project focused on identifying the COVID-19 pandemic impact on Saipan, which turned out to be pretty hard to carry out.

“We all know that COVID-19 made every country implement restrictions, shutting down businesses, doing curfews so that really gives the science community a unique chance because there has never been before any time period where everybody is staying at home not going out as much and I was really curious how that has impacted our environment given that Saipan has such a great reliance on tourism and sustaining these beautiful natural resources to attract more tourism,” she explained.

But in her search, she didn’t find much information about the pandemic as it related to Saipan.

So she had to dig to try to find the impact and found that there is an improvement in turbidity at one of the three locations she researched with regard to the marine environment.

“I found that Crowne Plaza, the most popular type of beach, has an improvement in turbidity which means there’s an improvement in the water, there’s less light blockage and there will be more light for the … underwater plants … to grow and use that light. That means more productivity for the water body, a nicer appearance for the water body and also less bacteria reproduction because when it’s cloudy there’s more bacteria reproduction,” she explained.

According to UOG, the winners of the science fair were:

• Andrew Kang, John F. Kennedy High School: first place overall, high school division.

• Angel Payumo, George Washington High School: first place overall, NSF INCLUDES SEAS Islands Alliance winner.

• Vincia Kim, St. John's School: first place overall, middle school division.

• Kailee Wong, St John's School: first place overall, middle school division.

• Inina Harrison, St. Anthony Catholic School: first place overall, upper elementary division.

• Riley Zephyr Mortera, Wettengel Elementary School: first place overall, primary grades division.

Kang and Payumo will be Guam's representatives at the 2023 International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas, Texas, according to UOG.

Awardees from the competition will be recognized with a ceremony May 28.

The Guam Island Wide Science Fair on its websites notes that “science fair projects help teach language arts skills, research skills, graphing, data collection and math skills,” making it “ideal for unifying skills across the curriculum.”

Students competed in six categories: ecology earth science and sustainability; human and medical, animal and plant; physical science; electronic, computer and math; chemistry and energy; and inventions, engineering and robotic.