Six last-day filers, including Democratic Speaker Therese Terlaje, who is seeking reelection, raised the number of potential candidates in Guam's 2022 primary elections to 46 on Tuesday.

Five others who filed on the last day also want to become senators:

Radio and TV personality Darrel "Chris" Barnett or Chris Malafunkshun, Democrat

Roy Gamboa, Democrat

Don Edquilane, Republican

Ian Dale Catling, Republican

Angela Santos, Democrat

Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said while the filings closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday, GEC will continue to review them to make sure the requirements are met, especially the number of petition signatures.

The filers are not official candidates for the 2022 primary elections until GEC commissioners ratify the candidates for governor, delegate, senators and attorney general on July 1.

Tuesday's last-minute filers bring to 38 the total number of those wanting to run for senator: 21 Democrats and 17 Republicans, based on Guam Election Commission records.

The taxpayer-funded primaries seek to narrow down the list of senatorial candidates to 15 each for the Democrats and the Republicans. The top 15 for each political party will move on to the general election.

"If reelected, I would like to spend my term with a more focused approach to resolving some legacy issues our island has faced, ensuring our land resources are protected for future generations, as well as continuing to push for economic recovery and better opportunities for the people of Guam," Terlaje said in a statement. Terlaje, an attorney, was the top vote-getter in the 2018 and 2020 elections.

"As I promised, I have fought tirelessly for truth and justice, and I will not compromise your best interest over special interest," Terlaje added, in part.

Barnett, the first one to file Tuesday morning, said his news coverage as a reporter throughout the years "has influenced legislation to address environmental protection, procurement, open and transparent government and corruption."

"Over the years, many of you have asked me to serve the people of Guam by seeking public office," Barnett said in a statement. "I answered your call to serve, and now I ask you to answer mine. For 25 years, I worked hard to fight for what is right, call out what is wrong, and give all the different voices on our island a seat at the table. As a grassroots Democrat, I’m here to say real change is coming and help is on the way."

Barnett, who vowed to be the people's voice in the Legislature, said "things will not change with the same old way, with the same old politicians."

'4-day workweek'

Catling, who filed his senatorial candidacy papers around 2 p.m., said he and his team will be focusing on the establishment of a so-called Guam Sovereign Wealth Fund "so we no longer have to rob Peter to pay Paul."

Under his plan, this will be built by trading on the stock market and sustainable wildlife and fisheries, to be used for infrastructure, education and social services.

Catling, formerly a historic preservation specialist at the Guam State Historic Preservation Office and a former educator, said his plans also include conducting feasibility studies on a four-day workweek and staggered work schedule that became a practice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My team and I are thinking outside the box in terms of progression," he said on why voters should vote for him.

Santos was the last one to file her candidacy papers at GEC, around 4:45 p.m.

Candidates for governor

• Former Gov. Felix Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada, Republican

• Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, Democrat, incumbents

• Del. Michael San Nicolas and Sabrina Salas Matanane, Democrat

Candidates for attorney general

• Attorney General Leevin Camacho

• Former Attorney General Douglas Moylan

Candidates for delegate

• Sen. James "Jim" Moylan, Republican

• Sen. Telena Cruz Nelson, Democrat

• Former Speaker Judi Won Pat, Democrat

Candidates for senator

• John Ananich, Democrat

• Darrel "Chris Malafunkshun" Barnett, Democrat

• Sen. Frank Blas Jr., Republican

• Former chief of police Fred Bordallo Jr., Democrat

• Vincent Borja, Republican

• Sen. Joanne Brown, Republican, incumbent

• Ian Dale Catling, Republican

• David W. Crisostomo, Republican

• Armando S. Dominguez, Democrat

• Alexander Duenas, Democrat

• Sen. Chris M. Duenas, Republican, incumbent

• David R. Duenas, Democrat

• Don Edquilane, Republican

• Harvey Egna, Republican

• Attorney Thomas J. Fisher, Republican

• Ray Gamboa, Democrat

• Joaquin "Kin" Leon-Guerrero, Republican

• Former Sen. Jesse Lujan, Republican

• Sen. Sabina E. Perez, Democrat, incumbent

• Angela Santos, Democrat

• Former Sen. Shirley "Sam" Mabini Young, Republican

• Former Sen. Kelly Marsh-Taitano, Democrat

• Bistra Mendiola, Republican

• Franklin J. Meno, Democrat

• Vice Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes, Democrat, incumbent

• William "Bill" Parkinson, Democrat

• Roy A.B. Quinata, Democrat

• Dwayne T. San Nicolas, Democrat

• Jonathan Savares, Democrat

• Sen. Joe San Agustin, Democrat, incumbent

• Sandra R. Seau, Republican

• Sen. Amanda Shelton, Democrat, incumbent

• Former Sen. Maryann "Mana" Silva Taijeron, Republican

• Sen. Telo Taitague, Republican, incumbent

• MiChelle Hope Taitano, Republican

• Jose "Pedo" Terlaje, Democrat, incumbent

• Speaker Therese Terlaje, Democrat, incumbent

• Sarah M. Thomas-Nededog, Democrat