Mayors can start using $466,000 from the Recycling Revolving Fund for the removal of abandoned vehicles, used tires and other household recyclables in the villages following the Guam Environmental Protection Agency's approval of the mayors' operations plan.

More than 100 purchase orders will be issued starting Monday, said Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan.

But mayors are racing against time because they have only until Sept. 30 to use the purchase orders.

Of the total amount, $93,750 will be for removing abandoned vehicles, but the amount may increase depending on villages' needs.

The funds to be used for removing recyclables come from the Recycling Revolving Fund, which is a portion of the fees that Guam residents pay every time they register a vehicle at the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

Fiscal year 2020 recycling funds will be used as follows, according to Sablan:

$93,750 for abandoned vehicles

$54,000 for white goods

$40,000 for used tires

$21,000 for green waste

$16,000 for electronics

$93,750 for heavy equipment rental and haulers

These items total $318,500. Sablan said the remaining amount, about $147,500, will be used to increase amounts allotted to villages as they exhaust the initial purchase orders but still need funds for the cleanup.

"The amounts vary for each village, based on needs and fund usage in the prior year," Sablan told The Guam Daily Post.

If villages still have an unused balance in their purchase order after Sept. 30, "it will be de-obligated and (the Guam Environmental Protection Agency) can decide to allot it back to MCOG," Sablan said.

Mayors have notified their villagers, who have started requesting removal of recyclables.

Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Mayor Louise Rivera and other mayors said they have yet to learn of the amounts allotted to their villages this time around but are thankful that the funds are now available for distribution.

"Too much needs to be removed," Rivera said. "Not much money to us this fiscal year."

In Mongmong-Toto-Maite, about 30 abandoned vehicles need to be removed, said Mayor Rudy Paco. He said he has yet to find out how much of the funds will go to his village.

In Barrigada, Mayor June Blas said more than 80 abandoned vehicles and other types of recyclables await removal, while Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann said his village has a number of abandoned vehicles, old tires and scrap metal awaiting removal.

Agat Mayor Kevin Susuico said he would verify the amount of recyclables awaiting removal based on his village's waiting list.

"There are still residents that have more requests that have not notified our office," he said. "As far as the amount, I'm not certain until the purchase order is issued because of the different classification."

Sabrina Cruz-Sablan, special projects coordinator for Guam EPA, told members of the board during their July 16 meeting that Guam EPA approved the mayors' council's operations plan for the use of the recycling funds, paving the way for the mayors to start using the purchase orders.

"I did follow up with them, and as of (July 16) they have not released any purchase orders. That's not any hold-back on Guam EPA's part," Cruz-Sablan told the board.

Robert Perron, Guam EPA board chairman, said it looks like "everybody understands from the mayors' council standpoint that they need to follow the process and that this is going to be scrutinized very closely by Guam EPA."

"I think it's going to work a lot smoother this time than it did last time," he told the board.

On July 2, mayors and their administrative assistants attended a Guam EPA program orientation for the use of the recycling funds, followed by a July 7 orientation for recycling and transportation companies.