47 families wait for shelter

There are 47 households, or about 106 individuals who are waiting to get into the temporary homeless shelter at Global Dorm in Maite.

With the facility at capacity, and the government of Guam in need of additional facilities to house homeless individuals during the pandemic, there is some progress being made with the acquisition of a second facility.

Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority Executive Director Ray Topasna said he is anticipating a quote for flood insurance from Moylan's Insurance today, which is critical to get a second temporary homeless shelter online.

The potential shelter is in a designated flood zone. An elevation certificate and survey was completed, though it was a challenge because few companies perform the service on Guam. What remains is the insurance to address.

The contractor for the second shelter is Catholic Social Services, which was also contracted to operate the Global Dorm shelter.

CSS was informed that federal regulations required flood insurance, which the nonprofit needed to obtain on its own. GHURA assisted by facilitating the process while the government of Guam has offered to pay for the insurance.

The second shelter and management of the facility are estimated to have a one-time cost of $1.6 million, to be funded under an Emergency Solutions Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Flood insurance will be a separate cost because it is an ineligible expense under the grant.

Project updates were presented during Thursday's meeting of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs and Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention.

Only the anticipated quote from Moylan's was mentioned during the meeting. It's unclear if CSS obtained additional quotes.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, the council's chairperson, said the chief procurement officer at the General Services Agency is waiting on the market survey for flood insurance to proceed with GovGuam's side of the process.

It has taken some time to reach this stage of the project. GHURA officials had hoped a second shelter would be operational by the end of May at the earliest, or by June if not.

Officials stated in early May that they were looking at having 40 rooms in a potential new shelter in Tamuning, with the priority to be granted to chronic homeless people and individuals residing in abandoned buildings, such as the derelict Tumon garage.

During Thursday's meeting, Tenorio let out some frustration with delays in setting up the second shelter.

"I'll be the first to say (it's) definitely not going based on the speed that I would like or expect. But you know, there are things beyond our control," Tenorio said. "I've grown to accept that but I think all of us are still trying to throw in on that fight."

The Global Dorm shelter has been operating for more than a year now.

There were 170 individuals at the facility as of August, with 103 of them being children.

Tenorio said procurement for a permanent homeless shelter is ongoing.