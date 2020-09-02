Forty-seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported to the Department of Public Health and Social Services out of 458 tested, the Joint Information Center announced Wednesday.

Of the 47 newly reported cases, 20 cases were identified through contact tracing and one case reported recent travel from the United States and was identified in quarantine, according to JIC.

To date, there have been a total of 1,494 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 13 deaths. Of the total, 828 cases are in active isolation.

Of the total cases, 45 are hospitalized.

Of those cases, 1,271 are civilians and 223 are military service members.