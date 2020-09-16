47 new cases out of 522 tested

Forty-seven newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, according to the Joint Information Center.

Twenty cases were identified through contact tracing and one case reported recent travel from the U.S. and was identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 2,013 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 579 cases in active isolation and 1,406 not in isolation, according to JIC.

There have been 29 COVID-19-related fatalities since March.

One COVID-19 case was identified and reported deceased at Guam Regional Medical City on Wednesday.

GMH has 44 patients, and 10 are in the ICU.

GRMC has two patients.

Two additional Guam DOE employees tested positive for COVID-19.

One additional employee from Okkodo High School and one employee from the GDOE Tiyan offices tested positive for COVID-19. These cases were identified through contact tracing efforts.

Areas of the campus and offices will be identified for cleaning and disinfecting as needed. GDOE employees will not have access to these areas until cleaning has been completed.

