47 new COVID-19 cases; island still ‘on track’ to lift indoor mask mandate

Residents shouldn’t expect an impending lifting of Guam’s indoor mask mandate to be derailed by one day’s results of new COVID-19 cases.

The reassurance came from Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s director of communications, following Tuesday’s report from the Joint Information Center that disclosed 47 new cases recorded Tuesday.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero previously announced that on May 3, if the island continues to “sustain low rates of transmission and hospitalizations,” individuals will no longer be required to wear masks in indoor public settings.

“We are still on track to lift the final restriction. The governor’s team is tracking new cases and hospitalization numbers, and will advise whether the data supports lifting the mask mandate next week,” Paco-San Agustin said.

A low-risk certification for COVID-19 is made by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, which uses metrics released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make the determination.

One of the main benchmarks the island would have to meet, per the CDC guidelines, would be new COVID-19 cases not exceeding 200 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period.

At a March 30 media briefing explaining the policy and time frame to relax restrictions, DPHSS officials said Guam was averaging 350 new COVID-19 cases per week, which was above the target number.

According to data released by JIC, the week of April 19-25, Guam recorded 197 new cases of COVID-19, an average of 28 cases per day.

But because the certification is also based on the percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, the governor is “flexible” on moving forward with lifting the mask mandate should the island be deemed to have a moderate, and not low risk.

“Just one hospitalization can be the difference between low and moderate, so it’s not as simple as we won’t move forward because we aren’t low risk,” Paco-San Agustin said. “Public health advisers like Dr. Annette David have said the governor will weigh the data presented to her, and be flexible on her decision to lift the mask mandate.”

Six patients with COVID-19 are being treated at local hospitals: three at the Guam Memorial Hospital, two at Guam Regional Medical City and one at Naval Hospital. All were vaccinated for the virus, according to JIC.