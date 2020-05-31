$470K in pipeline for junk car, bulk waste removal

Approximately $470,000 will be made available in the next few weeks to remove junk cars, tires and used household appliances from villages.

It's much less than the $1.3 million that mayors earlier thought would be available for fiscal 2020, which now has barely three months remaining.

"We are patiently waiting for our recycling purchase orders," Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera said, as her village deals with a number of abandoned vehicles and other types of trash.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the preparation of a memorandum of agreement between the Guam Environmental Protection Agency and Mayors' Council of Guam.

GEPA last week started legal review of the memorandum, which involves approximately $470,000 in residual funds from prior legislative appropriation for waste removal and recycling, according to GEPA spokesperson Nic Rupley Lee.

Routing it for signatures by the GEPA administrator and the mayors' council is expected to begin this week.

It will then have to go to the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, the Office of the Attorney General, and the governor's office, for review and approval.

"No purchase order can be issued until that's done," Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan said.

Sablan said mayors' offices have been getting calls about trash removal but he said everyone has to remember the pandemic caused the closures of some government offices.

"Now that they are partially open, we already have the ball rolling on it. There is nothing anyone could have done during the closure. We just need to move forward now," Sablan said.

On top of that, he said, agencies also have to make sure the recycling businesses, along with transport companies, are ready to open and accept or transport recyclables.

While the 2020 funding may be about $470,000 for 19 villages, the 2021 funding could be up to $900,000, Lee said.

Prior to the pandemic, the process of releasing the Recycling Revolving Fund for villages' use was already held up by some mayors' incomplete spending reports from the previous year.

The Recycling Revolving Fund comes from a portion of the fees that Guam residents pay every time they register vehicles at the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

Piti Mayor Jesse Alig and Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann said there's an increased number of requests to dispose of white goods and bulky items because the pandemic lockdown gave village residents time to clean up their homes and yards.

But Alig said the social distancing mandate and the non-release of the Recycling Revolving Fund are keeping mayors' offices from properly disposing of recyclables.

Hofmann also said a lot of used tires need removal because they could be breeding grounds for dengue-causing mosquitoes.

"We also didn’t get to finish the last round (of trash removal) last year so we will pick up where we left off," he said.