Guam saw 48 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, raising the total to 1,395 since March, the Joint Information Center confirmed. A total of 852 cases were active.

Guam Memorial Hospital had nine new cases, Guam Regional Medical City had 18 and private clinics reported 14.

From Aug. 28 to 30, there were a total of 108 cases of COVID-19:

• 66 new cases were reported on Aug. 28.

• 39 new cases were reported on Aug. 29.

• 3 new cases were reported on Aug. 30.

These results are inclusive of the 60 cases previously reported by the Joint Information Center on Aug. 29.

Two nuns test positive

The School Sisters of Notre Dame confirmed Monday two members of its religious order have tested positive for COVID-19. The school is working closely with the Department of Public Health and Social Services and are taking the necessary steps to safeguard the religious order and everyone, according to a statement from the religious order.

"We ask for your prayers and assure you that the School Sisters of Notre Dame also keep everyone in Guam and our world constantly in their prayers," stated Sister Francine Perez, province liaison for the religious order.

Decision on lockdown coming up

The governor could announce this week if the stay-at-home order will be extended again or if more restrictions could be lifted. The restriction on exercising at parks and beaches was lifted last weekend.

The island has been back in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 and ordered to stay home for the past couple of weeks since the spike in COVID cases.

“The challenge for us and the community is this in terms of our economy: We must show to the world – international travelers, our tourists – that Guam is a safe place. If we don’t show that, they’re not going to want to come. It is our task as a community to make that happen. Not only because it protects us and we love each other, and we want to make sure we are all healthy, but also so we can say to the tourist travelers that this is a safe place. Right now, it isn’t,” Leon Guerrero said on Monday during a press conference held virtually from Adelup.

“We are considered one of the highest new cases per capita in the nation. That’s not something to be proud of.”

The governor, however, said she is hopeful Guam will recover.

“I am very confident that our tourism will be given the opportunity to come back. I am optimistic it will come back. I don’t know if it will come back from pre-COVID, but I am optimistic it will come back,” she said.

Leon Guerrero said she will continue to work closely on the issue with the Guam Visitors Bureau.

Additionally, she hopes to diversify the economy through telecommunications, agriculture and aquaculture.