As of Wednesday morning, about 49.1% of Guam's eligible residents had been vaccinated, according to Dr. Hoa Nguyen.

“I’m very sure that with our vaccination at (the University of Guam) and the outreach program that Public Health has we will reach the 50% mark by the end of today,” he told Guam Chamber of Commerce members during a virtual meeting.

Nguyen, of American Medical Center, is the chairman of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group, which was formed last year to provide the governor with medical perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic. He was the guest speaker at the Chamber's meeting.

The governor has set the goal that by May 1, Guam will have vaccinated 50% of the eligible population. That goal is tied to reopening the island to visitors, which essentially means revising the current quarantine requirements to make it more visitor friendly.

At the rate the vaccination process is going, Nguyen said by May 1, the island community would have reached a vaccination level higher than 50%.

“That’s very good for Guam,” he said, noting that ultimately, the goal is to reach 75% to 80% vaccination, which will take the island to herd immunity.

“That way we can open our businesses and borders (in) a safe way for Guam and make sure there’s no surge (in new COVID-19 cases) in the population,” he stated.

He said the Department of Public Health and Social Services is working on guidelines related to the visitor industry and local travel off island.

“So hopefully, the fully-vaccinated people can come in and out with no quarantine,” he said. “But at the same time we have to use caution for certain areas.”

He noted that COVID-19 cases in Philippines and India have been increasing.

J&J caution for women

Nguyen now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lifted the pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the number of fully vaccinated people will increase.

“J&J is very helpful because its just one dose vaccine so as soon as you get the dose we count that as a completion so our completion rate will go up a lot faster than (with just) Moderna and Pfizer,” he said adding that residents who wish to get vaccinated will have the option of Moderna, Pfizer orJ&J at the University of Guam Calvo Field House and also at the various Public Health outreach programs.

“The only thing about J&J if you’re a woman at the age of 18 to 50 there is some caution for you to use it,” he added. He didn’t say during the meeting what the concern is with J&J for women in that age group.

He noted some other possible good news for Guam’s school-age students.

“Pfizer is now cleared for use for children ages 16 and older and hopefully it’ll be cleared soon for those ages 12 and older so that will be an option for the kids when they go back to face-to-face school … by August of next school year,” he said.