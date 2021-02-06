49,310 relief checks processed

Two batches of Economic Impact Payment 2, or EIP2, checks adding up to 49,310 payments were processed and ready for mailing Friday.

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation announced Friday afternoon it has processed 29,060 Economic Impact Payment 2 checks totaling approximately $26.9 million.

Another batch, consisting of 20,250 EIP2 checks worth approximately $21.96 million, was being prepared for mailing, Rev and Tax announced earlier on Friday.

The federally funded EIP2 was authorized by the COVID-related Tax Relief Act of 2020.

The checks were transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam for mailing, Rev and Tax stated.

$68.9 million so far

To date, 65,211 EIP2 checks totaling approximately $68.9 million have been processed, according to Rev and Tax. The department has surpassed the halfway mark for the processing of EIP2 checks.

The federal government has provided $108 million for Guam's EIP2.

A third economic relief check could arrive, but only if President Joe Biden manages to convince Congress to go along with his proposal. Biden has proposed a $1,400 economic relief check, but some of the Republicans in Congress oppose the idea.

March 19 is the last date that EIP2 payments will be made.

EIP2 Program payments are based on validly filed and processed 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Returns or, for nonfilers, validly filed and processed Forms EIP-NF filed by Nov. 21, 2020.

DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06.

Due to high call volumes, however, the department recommends emailing general questions regarding the Guam EIP Program to guameip@revtax.guam.gov.