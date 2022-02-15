The Department of Administration has reviewed about half of all pre-applications submitted for its Homeowners Assistance Fund program – a federally funded direct financial aid program that helps cover the cost of delayed payments to banks and utility companies.

Guam’s approved program grants up to $15,000 to make mortgage, power, water, trash, property tax and homeowners’ association payments. A total of $13.5 million in federal funds has been allocated for the program.

At a meeting of an interagency group on homelessness Thursday, a day before officials closed the pre-application period, Audrey Topasna, the program director, said 850 residents had applied so far. DOA staff reviewed 550 submitted documents, and determined that 490 were pre-eligible and 60 ineligible.

Of those approved, 20 submitted all required documents and have been deemed qualified for the assistance. The first batch of payments is expected to be issued by the end of the month, Topasna said.

Those deemed ineligible can appeal the decision.

“We have given the homeowner up to 15 business days to submit a written request. Once we receive it, staff will contact the homeowner and we will discuss with them whatever the issues are, and we go from there,” Topasna said.

Errors that occurred when filling out the application or providing disqualifying responses can be resolved during the appeal process, she said.

“Sometimes maybe they didn’t understand (questions about) being affected by COVID, or maybe they had checked off that it isn’t their home or primary residence when maybe they didn’t understand the question,” she said.

Officials also are monitoring the current $15,000 award limit. The figure was reached after the completion of a local needs assessment, particularly to support up to a year’s worth of mortgage payments. “A couple” of pre-qualified applicants already have exceeded the maximum amount in their own calculations of eligible costs, Topasna said.

“As we continue to review the amount of assistance these homeowners need, that may be something we can bring up – definitely we can use (it) in terms of capturing data when we submit our quarterly reports (to the federal government). And then we can bring up, if the discussion is needed, we could bring it up. At this time, it’s kind of too early.”

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio asked Topasna to “bookmark” the data, and to keep monitoring it to see if the $15,000 limit is insufficient for more qualified applicants.

“I’m happy there’s at least a pathway to try and figure out if there’s an opportunity for us to get additional consideration at U.S. Treasury,” he said.

About 1,000 households are expected to benefit from the program, and the government of Guam can use the federal funds through September 2025.