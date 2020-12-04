$4M in tax refunds, $138K in EIP payments to be mailed

More than $4.1 million in tax refunds and Economic Impact Payment checks have been processed and are being sent out, according to the Department of Administration and the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

DRT processed and DOA will mail 1,699 2019 tax refund checks in the next few days. The checks total approximately $4.06 million, including refunds garnished to repay government debts for error-free returns filed on or before June 5.

DRT also processed $138,622 worth of Economic Impact Payment checks on Dec. 3. From April-December, DRT has processed 82,918 EIP Program payments totaling about $145 million. This represents about 97.14% of the total funding received from the U.S. Treasury.