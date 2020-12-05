$4M in tax refunds coming up

More than $4.1 million in tax refunds and Economic Impact Payment checks have been processed and are being sent out, according to the Department of Administration and the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

DRT processed and the Administration Department will mail 1,699 checks for the 2019 tax year in the next few days. The checks total approximately $4.06 million, including refunds garnished to repay government debts. The refunds are for error-free returns filed on or before June 5.

DRT also processed $138,622 worth of Economic Impact Payment checks on Dec. 3. From April to December, DRT has processed 82,918 EIP Program payments totaling about $145 million. This represents about 97.14% of the total funding received from the U.S. Treasury.

The department also is calling customers who had appointments at Rev and Tax on Friday afternoon but couldn't come in when the department's offices had to close because of fumes from renovation work in the building.