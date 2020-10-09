$4M in tax refunds for February filers

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail 1,580 2019 tax refund checks this week.

The checks total approximately $4,224,588 including refunds garnished to repay government debts for error free returns filed on or before Feb. 23, 2020.

Rev and Tax has also processed Economic Impact Program payments totaling about $ 200,769. Altogether, for the months of April 2020 through October 2020, DRT processed 81,786 EIP Program payments totaling about $144 million. This represents about 96.05% of the total funding received from the U.S. Treasury.

For inquiries, contact pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.