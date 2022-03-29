4th graders show support for Ukraine with flower power

Fourth-grade students' artwork for Price Elementary School's Pickled Papaya newsletter has found a new purpose – a way of showing support for the people of Ukraine who are in the midst of war.

On Monday, Gisella Guile, art teacher in the after-school art program at Price, worked with Edward San Nicolas' fourth-grade class to make sunflower collages – a form of flower power message to war-torn Ukraine.

"I asked the kids this morning: 'Do you know why we did it?' They said yes, they do. It is the state flower of Ukraine. And I said, 'Do you know what's happening in Ukraine?' And they said yes, Russia is taking everything," Guile said.

Before Russia invaded, Ukraine also was the world's leading producer of sunflower seeds.

"They are aware of it, but I do not want to scare them too much about it. But I said war is not a nice thing and we are all thinking about the people of Ukraine and that is why we did this," Guile said.

Although the students are aware of the events taking place in Ukraine, she is on the fence about whether they understand the gravity of the event.

"Some hear it, but I don't know," Guiles said. "I don't tell them too much because, like I said, I don't want to scare them too much."

The students used butcher paper torn into pieces to form a collage in the shape of sunflowers.

In total, 17 sunflower collages were made, each one slightly different from the next. A collage was also made calling for peace for Ukraine. The poster included a yellow peace sign.

The artwork was on display at the elementary school on Monday, as the students proudly shared their message of support and hope for peace for Ukraine.