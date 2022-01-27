A fourth judge of the Superior Court of Guam has been disqualified from hearing the case filed against former Department of Corrections Deputy Director Joey Alan Acfalle Terlaje.

Judge Maria Cenzon was the latest to disqualify herself from the case, which has now been assigned to Judge Alberto Tolentino.

The judges have been removed from the case after disclosing their individual conflicts of interest they may have with the defendant.

It’s been more than 20 days since Terlaje pleaded not guilty to felonious restraint as a third-degree felony and two counts of official misconduct as misdemeanors.

There has been no announcement as to when he will appear back in court or if Judge Tolentino will move forward and hear the case. Terlaje remains out of prison.

He stands accused of exposing the victim to a risk of serious bodily injury at a barbecue in 2017, and ignoring and abusing his position as a government official in relation to a crime, the Office of the Attorney General has alleged.

Investigators alleged that he helped then-mayor of Yona, Jesse Blas who allegedly beat his girlfriend and detained her for three days.