A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with several burglaries reported at George Washington High School.

Donson Jona, 16, has been charged as an adult in the Superior Court of Guam with eight counts of burglary as a second-degree felony along with a special allegation of crimes against the community, arson as a third-degree felony, two counts of theft of property as a misdemeanor, attempted theft of property as a misdemeanor and four counts of criminal mischief. He's the second 16-year-old to be charged in the case.

The alleged burglaries were reported between March 3 and April 29 of this year, court documents state.

Multiple classrooms and offices were broken into and damaged, two classrooms were also set on fire and numerous items were stolen from the Mangilao campus within that timeframe, documents state.

Over the past week, defendants Betwin Simion, 17, Robert Eugene Simion, 19, and Timo Palik, 16, were arrested on similar charges for their alleged involvement in the burglaries.

Betwin and Palik were charged as adults, as well.

Charges have not been filed against two other suspects listed in court documents.