5,000 bags of free food for distribution today

Households who need help with food can go to a distribution site this morning in Piti where 5,000 bags of food will be given out directly into the trunks of each vehicle that lines up.

Who are eligible? Households that have been impacted as result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Guam Department of Education.

GDOE is running the distribution site using food items provided and paid for by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service.

The Emergency Food Assistance Program allows for the distribution of commodities in a disaster.

The distribution begins today from 7 to 11 a.m. and will continue on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, except on holidays and weekends.

Recipients will receive a bag of food commodities and a 10-pound box of fresh fruits or vegetables. Food commodities include items such as fresh apples and oranges, juices, beans, rice, canned fruits, sauces, tuna, salmon, pork, beef and chicken. Only 5,000 bags of food commodities will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

The distribution will be at the GDOE Food Distribution Warehouse located at: 162 N. Marine Corps Drive, Piti.

GDOE will utilize a food-to-trunk drive-thru system.

Recipients must enter through the south gate and exit through the north gate, remain in their vehicles, wear a mask at all times and follow safety instructions when receiving food commodities. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

GDOE asks that individuals be patient during the first few days of distribution as GDOE will be working to issue commodities as effectively and efficiently as possible.