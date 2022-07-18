$5.2M in tax refunds mailed; applications open for more aid

Millions of dollars in tax refunds went out Friday, and the local government’s pace of paying residents is within one month of filing 2021 tax returns.

The Office of the Governor disclosed the payment in a press release issued Sunday, reporting that the Department of Revenue and Taxation processed about 1,535 refunds, totaling more than $5.2 million. The checks and electronic deposits, mailed and paid by the Department of Administration, cover error-free returns filed on or before June 20.

DRT noted that those electing to receive electronic payment will see a $0 transaction in their bank account prior to their refund being posted.

Prugråman Salåppe’

Applications continue to be accepted for the third round of a cash assistance program called Prugråman Salåppe’ Ayudon I Taotao. The locally administered program, which has provided varying payments to eligible tax filers, is funded through federal pandemic aid.

In this latest iteration, residents and households can receive a one-time $500 payment. At least $7.2 million, over 14,484 payments, has been paid so far.

Eligibility information published by the Department of Administration, the agency that is accepting and vetting new applications for the program, detailed new income caps in order to receive a check or electronic deposit, based on household size. For instance, a family of four, with a combined annual income of up to $95,760 can qualify for the program, while a single individual can make up to $46,890 a year.

Applications for the current round of Prugråman Salåppe’ will be accepted through July 27.

All RISE

DRT also continues to “review and address errors” on remaining applications for another financial benefit, called All RISE, which amounts to $800 for eligible single tax filers and $1,600 for eligible joint filers.

DRT stated the top two reasons All RISE applicants may not have received payment are:

• Applicant did not have a validly filed and processed 2020 Guam income tax return.

• Applicant made an error on the application to include error in name, social security number, mailing address, direct deposit information or filing status.

For more information or questions on refunds or All RISE payments, contact the DRT Call Center at 671-635-1840 or 1841/7614/7651/1813. Due to high call volumes, DRT recommends utilizing the "Contact Us" section on myguamtax.com or email pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.