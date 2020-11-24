5.3-magnitude quake recorded 84 miles off Guam

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 about 84 miles east-northeast of Guam around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

There were no reports made to 911 dispatch of damage or injuries from the earthquake, according to Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.

GHS/OCD reminds the community that when an earthquake strikes, conduct the earthquake procedure, "Drop, Cover and Hold On" until the shaking stops.

Visit https://www.ready.gov/earthquakes and https://ghs.guam.gov/programs/natural-disasters/earthquakes to learn more about earthquake preparedness.