$5.4M in tax refunds to be mailed, deposited into accounts

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks for or pay by direct deposit 2,069 tax year 2020 and prior income tax refunds this week.

Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $5,435,726 including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These represent payment of 2,069 error free returns filed on or before July 2, 2021.

To check the status of your income tax refund please log into your individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

DRT's help line phone numbers are: 671-635-1840, 671-635-1841 and 671-635-7651.

DRT recommends residents use the ‘Lookup Status’ tool or send a question via the ‘Contact Us’ section of the website or e-mail incometax@revtax.guam.gov.