$5.4M in unemployment benefits promised before new year rolls in

Another $5.4 million in federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Lost Wages Assistance payments should reach the hands of displaced workers before the new year rolls in.

This comes after a successful batching of claims on Tuesday, according to Hannah Cho, special projects coordinator at the Guam Department of Labor.

The $5.4 million includes $4.1 million in PUA and $1.3 million in weekly $300 LWA, inclusive of taxes, Cho said.

This week, right before Christmas, some $11.6 million in PUA and LWA is set to hit bank accounts and mailboxes, after last week's batching of claims.

Cho said this week and next week's PUA payouts cover cleared claims filed through Dec. 9.

Prior payments covered PUA claims filed through Oct. 1, so Guam Labor was able to make a massive batching of some two and a half months' worth of claims in time for Christmas as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero directed.

Meanwhile, Labor continues to reach out to those who have not received any PUA payment since they filed in June, July, August and September.

Labor Director David Dell'Isola is encouraging these claimants to immediately send an email to pua.hotline@dol.guam.gov with the subject line reading "Urgent: Initial Claim Payment Request."

The email must include the PUA claimant's full name and claim number, Labor said.

While there are some who have not received any unemployment assistance, Guam Labor has been able to pay most or all of the claims filed by about 27,000 individual PUA claimants.

This comes at a time when Congress just sent Trump a $900 billion pandemic relief package that includes extending the PUA program to March 14, 2021 as well as reinstatement of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation but at a lower rate of $300 a week also through March 14, 2021.