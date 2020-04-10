The University of Guam and Guam Community College have been given federal funding from the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to give tuition rebates to students, Congressman Michael San Nicolas announced Friday.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded $4.5M to the University of Guam and $1.1M to the Guam Community College, appropriated in the CARES Act and disbursed to institutions of higher education.

The delegate said at least 50% of these funds will be used to provide students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I strongly urge UOG and GCC to program these funds we secured for Guam into tuition rebates to students, who during these times could use hundreds of dollars in rebates to help support themselves and their families," said San Nicolas.

“The CARES Act provides institutions with significant discretion on how to award this emergency assistance to students. This means that each institution may develop its own system and process for determining how to allocate these funds, which may include distributing the funds to all students or only to students who demonstrate significant need," said U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Details on the program and how funds will be allocated and disbursed will be released soon, according to UOG President W. Thomas Krise.

“Our students will be able to count on some financial respite despite so many unknowns in our current situation. We are working on making funds available as soon as possible," said Krise.

GCC has begun the process of identifying all currently enrolled full time and part time students in the Spring semester and verifying their status so that initial disbursements can begin as early as next week, said GCC President Mary Okada.

All currently enrolled GCC students are asked to verify their mailing address on record, immediately make the necessary updates, or send requests for assistance to gcc.registrar@guamcc.edu.