About $5.6 million in tax refunds for error-free tax returns filed by July 22 will be mailed out in the coming days.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed, and the Department of Administration will mail a total of 2,703 refund checks for tax year 2019, according to a press release.

This represents approximately $5,667,083 in refund payments which include refunds garnished for child support and to repay government debts, the release states.

The press release noted that the government continues to meet the six-month deadline required by the 2013 court order.

“As of Jan. 15, 2021, only 3,970 individual tax refunds totaling about $11 million were for “A” status or error free returns which are pending payment. DRT and DOA are ahead of the 6 month payment deadline required by the 2013 permanent injunction,” the press release states.

DRT also launched on Friday, direct deposit for tax refunds, which officials said will help get refunds into taxpayers’ bank accounts faster.

“We are working to lay the foundation for future payments to be made by this method which will be allowed for certain tax returns in the coming 2020 tax return filing season,” said DRT Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu.

“DOA is happy to cooperate with DRT in this effort to pay tax refunds by direct deposit which will result in faster receipt of refunds for taxpayers,” said DOA Director Edward Birn.