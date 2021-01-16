$5.6M in tax refunds to be mailed

About $5.6 million in tax refunds will be mailed, though about $11 million in tax refunds are still pending payment, according to a press release from the government’s finance agencies.

The unpaid individual tax refunds are for “A” status, or error-free returns, for 3,970 individuals, the joint release from the Department of Administration and the Department of Revenue and Taxation states.

The press release noted that the government continues to meet the court-ordered six-month deadline.

“DRT and DOA are ahead of the six-month payment deadline required by the 2013 permanent injunction,” the press release states.

A court order requires the government to pay tax refunds within six months of either the tax filing deadline or the date a return was filed, whichever is later. Last year’s tax deadline was pushed back to Oct. 15, 2020. That means the government has until April to pay tax refunds filed by the deadline.

$5.6 million

Officials said error-free tax returns filed by July 22 will be mailed out in the coming days.

That’s a total of 2,703 refund checks for tax year 2019.

This represents approximately $5,667,083 in refund payments which include refunds garnished for child support and to repay government debts, the release states.

Direct deposit

DRT on Friday also launched direct deposit for tax refunds, which officials said will help get refunds into taxpayers’ bank accounts faster.

“We are working to lay the foundation for future payments to be made by this method which will be allowed for certain tax returns in the coming 2020 tax return filing season,” said DRT Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu.

“DOA is happy to cooperate with DRT in this effort to pay tax refunds by direct deposit which will result in faster receipt of refunds for taxpayers,” said DOA Director Edward Birn.