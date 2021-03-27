$5.8M in tax refunds mailed, deposited for 2,120 Guam taxpayers

About $5.8 million in tax refunds were processed and are being sent to local taxpayers this week.

The Department of Revenue & Taxation processed and the Department of Administration will mail or deposit directly into taxpayers' accounts 2,120 checks for 2020 and prior tax year refunds this week, according to a joint press release. There were about 9,500 manual returns filed on Feb. 12, 2021.

Total income tax refunds paid is approximately $ 5,813,594 including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These represent payment of 2,120 error free returns filed on or before February 12, 2021.

Taxpayers can check the status of income tax refunds by logging into individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and using the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

DRT can be reached at 635-1840/1841 or 635-7651, however, officials said they continue to experience high call volumes and recommend residents use the ‘Lookup Status’ tool, send a note via the ‘Contact Us’ section of the DRT website or e-mail the agency at incometax@revtax.guam.gov.