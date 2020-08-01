$5.9M in tax refunds to be mailed

The Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail ​1,920 ​tax refund checks this week, the government of Guam announced Friday.

The checks total approximately ​$5,950,431 ​including refunds garnished to repay government debts such as Guam Memorial Hospital bills.

The latest batch of refunds is for error-free income tax returns filed on or before ​Feb. 3 for the 2019 tax year.

GovGuam has been releasing tax refunds over the past few weeks.

On July 20, $5.3 million in tax refunds were released for tax filers who filed error-free tax returns on or before Jan. 31.

On July 6, GovGuam announced tax refund checks totaling approximately $4.9 million were released for error-free tax returns filed on or before Jan. 29.