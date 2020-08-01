$5.9M in tax refunds to be mailed

The Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail 1,920 tax refund checks this week, the government of Guam announced Friday.
The checks total approximately $5,950,431 including refunds garnished to repay government debts such as Guam Memorial Hospital bills.
The latest batch of refunds is for error-free income tax returns filed on or before Feb. 3 for the 2019 tax year.
GovGuam has been releasing tax refunds over the past few weeks.
On July 20, $5.3 million in tax refunds were released for tax filers who filed error-free tax returns on or before Jan. 31.
On July 6, GovGuam announced tax refund checks totaling approximately $4.9 million were released for error-free tax returns filed on or before Jan. 29.