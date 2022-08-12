5 arrested in deadly Dededo stabbing

The family of a 23-year-old man who was brutally beaten and stabbed outside of the Dededo Center early Monday is mourning his death.

Family members identified the man as Kifirtson Aiken. He leaves behind three children.

Aiken was the man seen on cellphone video being attacked by at least two men in the parking lot of the establishment located along Wusstig Road in Dededo.

The attack, which involved a group of people, happened just after 1 a.m.

The Guam Daily Post confirmed that five men have been arrested in connection to the deadly stabbing.

Samson Ismael Shapucy, 31, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, aggravated assault, assault, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, rioting, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, reckless conduct and guilt by complicity.

Prison records state he was taken into custody just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The four other men were arrested early Wednesday morning, records state.

L-son Joe, 31, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, assault, rioting, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, reckless conduct, hindering apprehension and guilt by complicity.

Alison Joe, 30, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, assault, guilt by complicity, reckless conduct, rioting, hindering apprehension, public drunkenness and aggravated assault.

Dero Isty, 19, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, rioting, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, reckless conduct, hindering apprehension and guilt by complicity.

Cyrus Joanes Mathias, 51, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, rioting and disorderly conduct.

The five men are being held in the Department of Corrections waiting to answer to the charges in the Superior Court of Guam.

Family members told the Post they hope Aiken’s alleged attackers remain locked up.

Detectives with the Guam Police Department Criminal Investigation Division are looking into the stabbing.

Criminal record

Shapucy was arrested in 2014 on suspicion of aggravated assault, rioting, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Alison Joe was arrested in 2015 on suspicion of rioting, criminal mischief, use of a weapon in commission of a felony, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and jurisdiction over an adult.