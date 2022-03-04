Five people were arrested in connection with the recent rash of armed robberies reported at stores across the island.

The most recent robbery was reported on Thursday around 12:27 p.m. when officers responded to Number One Market along Marine Corps Drive in Tamuning.

Police said the suspect held the cashier at gunpoint and demanded money and cigarettes.

Investigators got a description of the suspect and while patrolling the area spotted a white car with several people inside.

Officers pulled the driver over in the Hagåtña area and took the group into custody.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, officers from the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct Command, and the newly formed Community Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Authorities alleged the suspects were responsible for robberies reported in recent weeks at Number One Market, Inarajan Market, Charlie Ray Market, North Mobil in Yigo. New Ypao Store in Tamuning, and Dream Store in Sinajana,

Kopich Chutaro, 29; Javick Chutaro, 23; and Eddie Addy, 23, were each arrested on suspicion of multiple charges to include robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, use of a deadly weapon, and theft.

Johno Souken, 27, and Chersey Yosi, 26, were also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, theft, and criminal facilitation. Police said both have outstanding warrants.