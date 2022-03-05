Five people were arrested in connection with a recent rash of armed robberies at several stores across the island.

The most recent robbery was reported at 12:27 p.m. Thursday. Guam Police Department officers responded to Number One Market along Marine Corps Drive in Tamuning.

Police said the suspect held the cashier at gunpoint and demanded money and cigarettes.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Investigators got a description of the suspect and, while patrolling the area, spotted a white car with several people inside.

Officers pulled the car over in the Hagåtña area and took the group into custody.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, officers from the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct Command, and the newly formed Community Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Authorities alleged the suspects were responsible for robberies reported in recent weeks at Number One Market, Inarajan Market, Charlie Ray Market, North Mobil in Yigo, New Ypao Store in Tamuning, and Dream Store in Sinajana.

• Kopich Chutaro, 29, was charged with second-degree robbery as a second-degree felony and two counts of terrorizing as a third-degree felony, each with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He also was charged with third-degree robbery as a third-degree felony and theft of property as a third-degree felony.

• Javick Chutaro, 23, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. Officers found several baggies of methamphetamine on him during the traffic stop, court documents state.

• Chersey Yosi, 26, was charged separately with theft and theft by receiving as second-degree felonies with a special allegation involving a vulnerable victim and a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release.

Court documents state Yosi was driving a car that was reported stolen in Oct. 2020, adding that she allegedly stole jewelry and bank cards from a Tamuning home in Apri 2021. Yosi had outstanding warrants for a separate 2019 case of forgery and theft.

Two others were arrested but have not been charged in Superior Court.

• Eddie Addy, 23, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, use of a deadly weapon and theft.

• Johno Souken, 27, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, theft, and criminal facilitation.