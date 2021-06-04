5 COVID-19 cases reported at public, Catholic schools

Three public school students tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Guam Department of Education confirmed.

Two students at F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School and a student at John F. Kennedy High School tested positive, according to the government of Guam's Joint Information Center. JFK held its drive-thru, socially distanced graduation Wednesday.

Two Catholic schools also reported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The Archdiocese of Agana is working closely with the Department of Public Health and Social Services after two of its schools each reported one COVID-19 case.

Saint Anthony Catholic School reported that one member of its school community tested positive for the virus Wednesday. The regular school year ended for Saint Anthony on May 21. However, because Saint Anthony has begun summer school, out of an abundance of caution it will revert to full remote learning for its summer classes for the rest of the week, the archdiocese stated in a press release.

Academy of Our Lady of Guam also had one member of its school community test COVID-19-positive Tuesday.

School administrators of Saint Anthony and Academy assure parents and guardians they are following all the necessary steps to ensure the safety of their students and adults, the archdiocese stated.

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been identified out of 530 tests performed Wednesday, JIC reported.

Three cases were identified through contact tracing. There have been a total of 8,193 officially reported cases of COVID-19, with 139 deaths, 63 cases in active isolation and 7,991 not in active isolation. Guam's COVID Area Risk score is 0.5.