Officials have linked five more deaths to COVID-19, pushing the number of fatalities to 290.

On Monday night, the Joint Information Center reported the following:

• The 286th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead at the Chief Medical Examiner’s morgue on Jan. 15. The patient was an 63-year-old male, unvaccinated, with underlying conditions. He tested positive on Dec. 22, 2021.

• The 287th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital on Jan. 27. The patient was a 57-year-old male, vaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive at the hospital.

• The 288th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Jan. 29. The patient was a 94-year-old female, vaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Jan. 30.

• The 289th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at Naval Hospital on Jan. 29. The patient was a 82-year-old female, vaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive that day.

• The 290th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at Naval Hospital on Jan. 29. The patient was a 76-year-old female, vaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive that day.

“Governor Lou, First Gentleman Jeff, and I pray for comfort for the families of those we’ve lost during this pandemic,” said acting Governor Josh Tenorio. “Our fight continues and we must use all defenses known to us, especially around those we love and feel most comfortable with. There is no shame in being overly cautious or overly protective; the community will be stronger for it.”

Over the weekend, 1,293 new cases out of 3,769 tests administered. The daily breakdown, according to the JIC, follows:

• Jan. 31: 46 of 166 test positive for COVID-19

• Jan. 30: 578 of 1,537

• Jan. 29: 669 of 2,066

There are 6,929 people in active isolation. That total includes the 36 hospitalized. Three are in the intensive care unit at GMH but none require a ventilator.

Officials also confirmed that 10 samples collected between Jan. 7 and 10 and sent to Hawaii for genome testing are confirmed to be the omicron variant.

The test results further confirm what local health officials and doctors had suspected for the last few weeks.