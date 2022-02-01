5 DOAs linked to COVID

Four of five of Guam's most recent COVID-19-related fatalities were declared dead on arrival at local hospitals.

One of the individuals was brought directly to the morgue, according to the Joint Information Center. The deaths push the number of fatalities for Guam to 290. The JIC's Monday night report stated:

• A 63-year-old man, who was not vaccinated and had underlying conditions, was pronounced dead at the Chief Medical Examiner's morgue on Jan. 15. He tested positive on Dec. 22, 2021. He is the 286th COVID-19-related fatality.

• A 57-year-old man, who was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions, was pronounced dead on arrival at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Jan. 27. He tested positive that same day. He is the island's 287th COVID-19-related fatality.

• A 94-year-old woman, who was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions, was pronounced dead on arrival at Guam Memorial Hospital on Jan. 29. She tested positive Jan. 30. She is Guam's 288th COVID-19-related fatality.

• An 82-year-old woman, who was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions, was pronounced dead on arrival at Naval Hospital on Jan. 29. She tested positive that day. She is the 289th COVID-19-related fatality.

• A 76-year-old woman, who was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions, was pronounced dead on arrival at Naval Hospital on Jan. 29. She tested positive that day. She is the island's 290th COVID-19-related fatality.

Acting Gov. Josh Tenorio said he and the governor and the first gentleman pray for the families of those who fell victim to the virus.

"Our fight continues and we must use all defenses known to us, especially around those we love and feel most comfortable with," Tenorio said. "There is no shame in being overly cautious or overly protective; the community will be stronger for it."

1,293 new cases

Over the weekend, 1,293 new cases were confirmed out of 3,769 tests administered.

• Jan. 31: 46 of 166 tested positive for COVID-19

• Jan. 30: 578 of 1,537

• Jan. 29: 669 of 2,066

There are 6,929 people in active isolation. That total includes the 36 hospitalized. Three are in the intensive care unit at GMH but none require a ventilator.

Officials also confirmed that 10 samples collected between Jan. 7 and 10 and sent to Hawaii for genome testing are confirmed to be the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The test results further confirm what local health officials and doctors long suspected. For the last few weeks, they noted the speed with which the virus was spreading, but the relatively mild symptoms for a majority of cases, indicated the latest surge was fueled by omicron.

Public schools

On Monday evening, Guam Department of Education officials reported 26 students from eight schools tested positive. In addition, four GDOE employees from four schools tested positive for COVID-19.

While Catholic schools have closed their doors and returned to remote learning, public schools are continuing face-to-face instruction five days a week.

GDOE officials plan to submit a request to the Legislature to waive the 180-instructional school day requirement in local law, considering that about a month, or 24 instructional days, was lost when schools were forced to shut down. Students reportedly learn better and are able to catch up quicker when they're in a classroom with a teacher, according to officials.