Five officers at the Department of Corrections were able to safely return to work after they reported being medium or high risk contacts to the corrections officer who tested positive last month.

The handful of officers were tested for COVID-19 on June 29, according to DOC spokesperson Maj. Antone Aguon.

“DOC has been informed that all five officers tested negative,” he said. “However, as part of the testing process, DPHSS recommended that the officers continue to remain at home for the remainder of their 14-day quarantine period from the date of last exposure.”

The officers returned to work on Sunday.

On June 25, DOC learned that an officer who was assigned to the Post 8 – Women’s Facility had contracted the virus. The officer did not report to duty on June 24 after feeling ill.

Department of Public Health and Social Services launched contact tracing investigations.

DOC could not yet provide an update on the condition or status of the infected officer.

However, Aguon said there have been no other staff or prisoners who have tested positive for COVID-19 since then.