Five Guam Memorial Hospital employees tested positive for COVID-19, said GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas.

Four of the staff are in isolation at their homes and one is in isolation at the hospital.

Perez-Posadas said one COVID-19 positive patient who had been admitted to the hospital tested negative twice and will be going home.

"There is some success with what we're doing and what the community is doing," said the hospital administration.

Officials also announced that three passengers who had been quarantined when they arrived from the Philippines at government designated quarantine facilities tested positive for COVID-19.