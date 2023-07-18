Five of eight occupants involved in a two-car crash in Asan were taken to the hospital.

At 11:12 p.m. Sunday, Guam Fire Department units responded to an auto collision with serious injuries on Marine Corps Drive in Asan near an area known as Dead Man's Curve, fire spokesperson Nick Garrido stated to local media at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Garrido explained that upon GFD units' arrival, they found two vehicles with a total of eight occupants.

“Two patients were transported to Guam Memorial Hospital, three patients were transported to (U.S. Naval Hospital Guam) and three refused medical services,” said Garrido, who confirmed the Guam Police Department was contacted and later responded to the scene with GFD.

The Guam Daily Post contacted GPD for additional information, but did not receive a response as of press time.

Fatal

The crash in Asan was the second crash Sunday in which medical assistance was provided to occupants involved in an auto collision.

The first, according to a news release sent by GPD, was a two-car crash at 2:41 a.m. on Route 10 by Leyang Road in Barrigada.

Both operators were taken to GMH. Preliminary investigations identified the driver of a silver sedan had been motoring northbound on the inner lane of Route 10 when a red sedan driving southbound encroached into the oncoming lane and collided with the silver sedan.

The driver of the red sedan, after being taken to GMH, was pronounced dead by an attending physician, according to police, who are still trying to locate the operator's next of kin.

The other driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

GPD concluded in its release the investigation remains open and further details will be offered as new developments are made available for release.

Fern Terrace

About a week before the two crashes on Sunday, GFD reported it responded to a three-car crash in Dededo at 10:45 p.m. on July 9.

Garrido stated at the time units responded to an auto accident on Route 3 in the NCS area near Camp Blaz and upon arrival discovered three vehicles were involved and a total of six patients were injured.

One patient who had serious injuries was taken to Guam Regional Medical City, and other patients were transported to both GRMC and GMH.

Garrido confirmed GPD responded. However, the Post has not received any additional information since the crash was reported.