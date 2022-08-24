The five men charged in the deadly stabbing of Kifirston Aiken have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Samson Shapucy, 31; Alison Joe, 30; Cyrus Joanes Mathias, 51; Dero Isty, 19; and L-Son Joe, 31, appeared Tuesday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam.

Shapucy pleaded not guilty to a murder charge, while Alison Joe, L-Son Joe, Isty and Mathias pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault charges.

The men's charges stem from an attack on Aiken earlier this month at the Dededo Center located along Wusstig Road. The attack, which was captured on video, occurred just after 1 a.m. At least two men could be seen on the video attacking Aiken.

According to charging documents, Shapucy used a fishing spear and stabbed Aiken several times.

Isty allegedly admitted to helping Shapucy in the attack, while the others could be seen by witnesses beating Aiken while he was on the ground, according to court documents.

All five men remain confined by the Department of Corrections, however Isty's next hearing, scheduled for Aug. 31, will be to discuss his release.