Five more people were arrested in connection with the alleged attempts to help evade capture of the main suspect in the stabbing that claimed the life of 54-year-old Arthur Wakuk recently.

Tyson Johnny Teliu, 25; Arsina Opich, 28; and John Ehmnes Kelly, 24, were each arrested on suspicion of hindering apprehension four days after Guam police officers captured the defendant facing charges in the death of Ronat Chutaro, 25.

Teliu and Opich have since been released from custody.

Kelly was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and under a warrant of arrest. He remains in jail.

Investigators with the Guam Police Department’s Special Investigations Section and a federal task force also arrested two others during the course of the investigation, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Scott Maros Soram, 28, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged purchase and possession/use or carry of a firearm without a valid identification and unregistered firearm.

AK Atty, 29, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged purchase or possession/use or carry of firearms without a valid identification and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Both Soram and Atty remain in custody at the Department of Corrections.

Police did not release details as to how these five allegedly helped Chutaro hide from authorities.

Chutaro was captured by authorities on Christmas Day at a home along Swamp Road in Dededo. Mathinia Atiput, 28, was arrested that same day on suspicion of hindering apprehension. She has since been released and given a notice to appear in court at a later date.

Chutaro was charged with murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He allegedly told investigators that Wakuk attempted to hit him with his car and that Wakuk attacked him first with a knife and that he had taken it away before he used it to stab him, court documents state.

The alleged stabbing occurred in Tamuning on Dec. 8. Wakuk died a few days later at Guam Memorial Hospital.

Chutaro is being held on $250,000 bail.