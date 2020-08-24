Five more COVID-19 cases have been identified at Guam Department of Education schools, the Joint Information Center confirmed Monday.

COVID-19 cases were identified at:

• Marcial Sablan Elementary School;

• Simon Sanchez High School;

• John F. Kennedy High School; and

• two at Astumbo Middle School.

Over the weekend and on Monday, GDOE was notified that five total employees from the said schools tested positive for COVID-19. Four of these employees were identified and tested as part of contact tracing efforts, according to JIC.

GDOE now has a total of 14 COVID-19 cases.

Contact tracing efforts are ongoing, and close contacts of the confirmed cases will be contacted directly by DPHSS.

Areas at each of the campuses have been identified for cleaning and disinfecting.

Under the governor's stay-at-home executive order, GDOE employees are teleworking and will not have access to campuses until cleaning has been completed.

2 Port employees

Two more Port Authority of Guam employees were confirmed positive for COVID-19, JIC stated Monday, raising the Port’s total to three employees affected by COVID-19.

The three employees remain in home isolation and their work areas have been deep cleaned, JIC and the Port stated.

Contact tracing and testing for the first two COVID-19 positives are done, which resulted in identifying the third COVID-19 positive through testing, according to JIC.

The PAG worked closely with DPHSS to coordinate testing of all employees, identified by immediate contact tracing efforts. To date, 126 Port employees have been tested by the DPHSS, JIC stated.

The Port Authority of Guam remains operational.