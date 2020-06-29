Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Department of Public Health and Social Services from June 26–28.

Four cases tested positive at Diagnostic Laboratory Services and one case tested positive at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, according to the mid-day Joint Information Center report.

Officials said one of the five persons who tested positive reported household contact to a confirmed case and was identified through contact tracing.

No other cases reported contact to a confirmed case, the report stated.

This brings the island’s total COVID-19 cases to 253 since tests started in March and 69 current active cases. The island has had five-virus related deaths. There have been 179 people released from isolation.

Of the total cases, 211 are classified as civilians, and 42 are military service members — 35 of which have been identified among a unit deployed to Andersen Air Force Base.