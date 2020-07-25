5 new cases raise COVID-19 total to 337

Five new positive results announced Friday afternoon have increased Guam's total number of COVID-19 cases to 337, the Joint Information Center announced.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 177 individuals for COVID-19 on Thursday. Two tested positive through DPHSS.

Three cases tested positive through testing by Diagnostic Laboratory Services.

Two of those who tested positive reported recent travel from the continental U.S. and were identified in quarantine. One case was identified through contact tracing.

To date, there have been five deaths and 244 released from isolation, and currently 88 active cases.

Of those cases, 288 are civilians and 49 are military service members.

No dengue

The JIC also announced Friday that Public Health has not received any laboratory-confirmed cases of dengue fever in more than four months.

The last two local sporadic cases of dengue fever occurred more than a month apart in January and February, according to JIC.

There were a total of 22 cases in 2019, 13 of which were locally acquired and nine imported, including cases from the September 2019 outbreak.