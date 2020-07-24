5 new cases raise COVID total to 337

A resident is pre-screened by DPHSS personnel before COVID-19 testing during a community outreach July 23 at the Asan Mayor's Office. The Department of Public Health and Social Services has been conducting free COVID-19 testing at various locations throughout the island and will continue next week in Talofofo and Umatac. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post

Five new positive results announced Friday afternoon have increased Guam's total COVID-19 cases to 337, the Joint Information Center announced.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 177 individuals for COVID-19 on Thursday. Two tested positive through DPHSS.

Three cases tested positive through testing by Diagnostic Laboratory Services.

Two reported recent travel from the continental U.S. and were identified in quarantine. One case was identified through contact tracing.

To date, there have been five deaths, 244 released from isolation, and 88 active cases.

Of those cases, 288 are civilians and 49 are military service members.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you