5 new cases raise COVID total to 337

Five new positive results announced Friday afternoon have increased Guam's total COVID-19 cases to 337, the Joint Information Center announced.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 177 individuals for COVID-19 on Thursday. Two tested positive through DPHSS.

Three cases tested positive through testing by Diagnostic Laboratory Services.

Two reported recent travel from the continental U.S. and were identified in quarantine. One case was identified through contact tracing.

To date, there have been five deaths, 244 released from isolation, and 88 active cases.

Of those cases, 288 are civilians and 49 are military service members.