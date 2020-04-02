There are 5 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday night, bringing the total number to 82 for Guam.

Today's results also included some positive news as 12 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 were deemed recovered by the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, meaning the patients no longer exhibit symptoms of the virus.

There have been three deaths reported and the total number for Guam does not include the 93 positive cases on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt that is docked at the mouth of Apra Harbor.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly told Pentagon reporters during a briefing on Thursday Guam time that nearly 1,300 crew members had been tested so far. 593 tested negative and none of the personnel have been hospitalized.

The military is working with the government of Guam and the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association to identify hotels that can be used as quarantine facilities that will be run by Department of Defense, Guam National Guard and other military personnel teams.