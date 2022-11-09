At least a third of Guam’s lawmaking body will be made up of nonincumbent senators after Tuesday’s general election.

The guaranteed batch of freshmen is a result of members of the 36th Guam Legislature choosing not to run for another term in that office, either by not seeking reelection or by pursuing other elected office.

Sens. James Moylan and Telena Nelson both ran to become Guam’s nonvoting delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives. Nelson did not advance beyond her contested primary race. Sen. Tony Ada joined the Republican gubernatorial ticket for Adelup as the lieutenant governor candidate with former Gov. Felix Camacho, who is seeking a third term in Guam’s highest elected office.

Sens. Clynt Ridgell and Mary Torres announced separately that they would not be running for seats in the 37th Guam Legislature.

With five open slots, candidates who aren’t incumbents were given better odds to be elected, since they no longer had to unseat sitting senators in order to place in the top 15 of 30 possible choices.

First time running

Voters this year were considering first-time candidates including Roy Quinata, who had a heavy presence of campaign signs throughout the island.

If elected into office, he said, he would work closely with the agencies under his legislative purview. He was hopeful his four campaign pillars, housing, economic development, accountability and land, resonated with voters. Quinata said he would work hard to provide better financing and funding for the government to operate smoothly.

“We can keep talking about the issues, if we're not going to do anything about them, then what better are we today?” he asked.

When asked about the potential outcome of the islandwide vote, Quinata said he was hoping for Democratic victories across the ballot.

“I think we need to work on getting our voter turnout better and getting things done for our people, regardless of party,” Quinata added.

Darrel “Chris Malafunkshun” Barnett, a former TV and radio personality, addressed concerns that turnout could be affected by voters not being motivated to come out to the polls.

“I've heard a lot about voter apathy. And people are just turned off with voting for the same old politician. So there's that kind of narrative going on,” he said.

Barnett said his first-time campaign saw first-time and returning voters participating in the 2022 general election.

“I've seen a lot of people who are telling me that they registered to vote for the first time in their lives or that they're going back to the polls to vote because they're excited for a chance to get me in the Legislature,” he said. “I kind of see both sides of this election, where, yeah, the turnout was low in the primary, and it's a little bit slow today, but I'm encouraged by the high number of early voters. They came out and, really, again, on my end, I'm encouraged by the primary election results where I was the top male finisher.”

Repeat hopefuls

The lack of incumbents running also helped the chances of those who have sought a seat in the Legislature before the 2022 election.

Fred Bordallo, a former chief of the Guam Police Department, said he brought a fresh plan to this year’s campaign, and hopes to lead Guam in a better direction.

Bordallo touted experience working with both the Democratic and Republican camps in the past, noting friendly interactions with supporters from either party when making his rounds Tuesday.

“They accepted me, and a lot of the individuals that I've met at the polling sites from both camps really respect and admire that I haven't quit. This is my third time running,” Bordallo told the Post.

William Parkinson, the son of the late former Sen. Don Parkinson, is running for the Legislature for a second time.

He told the Post his candidacy is rooted in concern about the rising cost of living and crime - two serious problems shared by voters on the campaign trail. Parkinson ran unsuccessfully in 2018, an election that also had a number of seats vacated by senators running on gubernatorial tickets.

“In my mind, it's just relaxing and enjoying the parties for the day and just being confident that the work we did was enough to get the message out,” Parkinson said.

Former senators

Those who served previously as elected lawmakers bring name recognition to their odds of being successful in their 2022 bids.

Jesse Lujan, who could help the Republican Party gain a majority in the Legislature for the first time in decades, told the Post that crystal methamphetamine and crime are his top issues to tackle should he be elected a senator once more.

“Those are things that we hear from people , that (these things) need to be under control. This is the emergency that we are in right now and that I am hearing from people,” he said.

Lujan, if elected, said he also would work to find more resources for peace officers.

“The first thing to do is basically make sure that all the first responders, law enforcement agencies and police have all their requirements, not just one thing, but all the necessary requirements that we provide that to them,” he said.

Maryann “Mana” Silva Taijeron, also a Republican, said public safety was a top concern for her bid to return to the Legislature, too, but also spoke about tackling the rising cost of living.

“It's very hard to get by with just a few dollars in your pocket. So that's one of my focuses when I get into office, working on the economy,” Taijeron, who also served in the Guam Economic Development Authority, said. “I believe that with a vibrant economy, we're able to address those key issues such as public safety, education and health care.”

She also noted the differences to her prior campaigns, including it being “difficult” to ask people for money considering the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic..

“So there was a lot more ground and pound, you know, as you could call it, or just meeting people face to face and just talking to them and instead of having fundraisers and those kinds of things,” she said. “We were going door to door and just creating those opportunities to have those face-to-face discussions with people and hear their current concerns and issues.”