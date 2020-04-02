5 nurses test positive; woman in labor shows COVID-19 symptoms

A pregnant woman who went into labor on Wednesday showed up to Guam Memorial Hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.

GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas confirmed the patient did meet the criteria to be considered a person under investigation for COVID-19 infection.

Public Health is awaiting the result of her test.

“We have processed her as a (person under investigation) based on the symptoms that the individual reported to the doctor. We are keeping her in an isolation area,” said Perez-Posadas. “We are also preparing the (obstetrics) nursery to receive the newborn in a contained incubator to minimize exposure.”

The community has voiced concern that the mothers and babies at GMH need to be moved to Guam Regional Medical City. GRMC is the designated hospital for patients who have not tested positive for COVID-19.

Perez-Posadas said GMH continues to move patients to GRMC daily, but she reiterated that transferring maternal patients is at the bottom of the priority list.

Statistics show that adult individuals with comorbidities, or the simultaneous presence of two chronic diseases or conditions, are at greater risk, she said. “So that’s what we are doing first is moving the (intensive care) adult patients and telemetry adult patients,” she said.

Nurses test positive

GMH also confirmed five of its nurses tested positive for the virus.

Four of the staff are in isolation at their homes and one is in isolation at the hospital.

Perez-Posadas also said one COVID-19 patient at the hospital who has now tested negative twice will be going home.

"There is some success with what we're doing and what the community is doing," she said.