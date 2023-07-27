Five of the seven public officials being prosecuted by the Government Corruption Division at the Office of the Attorney General pleaded not guilty to their charges.

On Wednesday morning in the Superior Court of Guam, Richard Ybanez, the former interim executive manager of the Guam Regional Transit Authority; Transit certifying officer Jennifer Badar Cruz; Transit board chair Alejo Sablan; Hågat Mayor and Transit board chair Kevin Susuico; Inalåhan Mayor and Transit board member Anthony Chargualaf; Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Arthur San Agustin; and Public Health Chief Environmental Health Officer Masatomo "Tom" Nadeau appeared to answer to charges filed by the AG's office alleging corruption.

In their first hearings since being indicted earlier this month, San Agustin and Nadeau appeared first before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison.

San Agustin faces five charges of tampering with public records as third-degree felonies along with Nadeau, who also faces charges of obstructing governmental functions and official misconduct as misdemeanors related to approving sanitary permits for public schools without any legally required inspections.

San Agustin, who appeared with his attorney, Joaquin "Jay" Arriola Jr., and Nadeau, who appeared via Zoom video conferencing due to being off island with his attorney, Patrick Civille, pleaded not guilty to the charges and asserted their right to a speedy trial.

Their next hearings will be held before Judge Vernon Perez.

***SUBHED***

Transit

Following the Public Health officials' case, Sablan, Susuico and Chargualaf pleaded not guilty to theft by complicity as a second-degree felony, conspiracy for misapplication of trusted funds as a third-degree felony, misapplication of entrusted funds as a misdemeanor and official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

All three also asserted their right to a speedy trial.

Ybanez and Cruz, however, didn't answer to their charges, for different reasons.

For Ybanez, who is facing a charge of theft by deception as a second-degree felony and other charges similar to his co-defendants, his attorney, Sean Brown, a former prosecutor, explained that Ybanez has been and still is off island. Sison subsequently rescheduled the arraignment to Aug. 9.

Ybanez's charges stem from his time as the interim executive manager of GRTA between April 2022 and May 2023. The prosecution alleged Ybanez wasn't qualified to hold the position due to not having "the requisite college degree."

Cruz also couldn't answer to the charges and explained it was because she was unable to afford an attorney.

Sison, after receiving Cruz's income and number of dependents in her household, explained she didn't qualify to retain free services given by the Public Defender Service Corp. Sison then rescheduled the hearing to Aug. 9 to allow Cruz more time to hire an attorney.

Cruz faces similar charges as Ybanez and also is accused of tampering with public records as a third-degree felony.

The Transit officials' case will be held before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena.

***SUBHED***

Release conditions

After the five appeared and pleaded not guilty, Sison asked attorneys for their recommendations in determining pretrial release conditions.

The AG's office, represented by attorney Gloria Rudolph, who secured the indictments, requested the officials in both cases as part of their conditions not speak to their co-defendants.

Arriola, who is representing San Agustin and Sablan in their respective cases, firmly objected to the proposed condition, explaining it "would be a serious hindrance to running the government of Guam."

Sison agreed in San Agustin's case and didn't place the stay-away order. However, during Sablan's case, Arriola continued his argument when Rudolph suggested the stay-away order should be in place considering the Transit board hadn't met since last September.

"The strength of the government's case barely asserts a crime. ... Now the government wants to come in and hamstring each agency of the government by guiding them and telling them they can't do their business," said Arriola. "Who's going to run the GRTA board? Doug Moylan?"

Arriola said he "can't wait" to see the grand jury reports and will be filing a "myriad of motions, defenses and other issues that will be presented."

"That will reveal just how bad it is," Moylan said, before Chargualaf's attorney, Michael Phillips, made similar arguments regarding having the defendants be subject to paying personal recognizance bonds if they violate conditions.

"There's no reason for the PR bond. There just isn't. It's quite the opposite. ... There's no threat to the community," said Phillips.

Sison subsequently gave all defendants in both cases similar conditions of release, which didn't include stay-away orders, but the officials won't be able to discuss their cases with each other. Sison ordered the minimum personal recognizance bond amount.

Following the hearing, Peter Santos, an assistant alternate attorney with the Public Defender, who was representing Susuico in his personal capacity, told The Guam Daily Post the cases are really a "(human resource) issue, not a theft in any sense of the word."

"It's not like Ybanez was getting paid and not showing up to work," Santos told the Post. "(It's) such a ridiculous and inappropriate charge."