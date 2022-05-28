5 recreational beach areas unsafe

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday the following recreational waters were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Nimitz Beach

• North of Hågat Marina, south of Chaligan Creek

• Tanguisson Beach, Dededo

• Hagåtña Bayside Park

• Malesso' pier

Swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.

Guam EPA takes water samples of 43 recreational beaches every Thursday and analyzes the samples for concentrations of the enterococcus bacteria indicator.