5 recreational beach areas unsafe

NIMITZ BEACH: Nimitz Beach is seen in Hågat in April 2021. The Guam Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that Nimitz Beach is one of five recreational beach sites that were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards based on the most recent weekly testing. Post file photo

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday the following recreational waters were polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Nimitz Beach

• North of Hågat Marina, south of Chaligan Creek

• Tanguisson Beach, Dededo

• Hagåtña Bayside Park

• Malesso' pier  

Swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.

Guam EPA takes water samples of 43 recreational beaches every Thursday and analyzes the samples for concentrations of the enterococcus bacteria indicator.

